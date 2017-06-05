WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is toovey the right man at this level?

Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:55 am
Smack him Jimmy
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 588
Location: Depends whose asking
I think Toovey will disappear into the sunset from whence he came - why would you want to put this latest fiasco on your CV.

I'm sure his contract (if he had one) would say he could opt out if we went down.

Maybe he never was our coach - he was just another mate of Cha-Lo's along for the ride.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:24 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7649
Is it true what one of your fans tweeted in regards to him squaring up to Neil Kelly?

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:34 am
RickyF1
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1131
Location: Waiting
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
I think Toovey will disappear into the sunset from whence he came - why would you want to put this latest fiasco on your CV.

I'm sure his contract (if he had one) would say he could opt out if we went down.

Maybe he never was our coach - he was just another mate of Cha-Lo's along for the ride.

I spoke to Jaz after yesterday and he said he is coaching the team 24/7 :roll:
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:57 am
PHILISAN
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 498
Shocking if true
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:26 am
thepimp007
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1173
Im going to be ever the optimist. This season wont go against his CV thus why no VISA. Nest season when the restructure happens he will get his visa then have money to bring in his own squad not a squad scraped together out of nothingness that he had no control over. The problem is the greatest coach in the world wouldnt make a difference with the quality of some of the players and burnt out young players.

It may seem daft but the more abject the displays the lack of resigning current squad members could be pointing that way. The problem is by the time it comes to head the core support will have gone
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:10 am
Smack him Jimmy
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 588
Location: Depends whose asking
thepimp007 wrote:
Im going to be ever the optimist. This season wont go against his CV thus why no VISA. Nest season when the restructure happens he will get his visa then have money to bring in his own squad not a squad scraped together out of nothingness that he had no control over. The problem is the greatest coach in the world wouldnt make a difference with the quality of some of the players and burnt out young players.

It may seem daft but the more abject the displays the lack of resigning current squad members could be pointing that way. The problem is by the time it comes to head the core support will have gone


Yes, true pimp007 that could be a possibility for toovey.

Add to that the Big Nige link and koukash money and the newly formed "BradSal City Reds" will take Champ 1 by storm.
All the ex-bulls fans will have no other team to support so will we start drifting back to our Odsal home - because we cant live without our weekend fix.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:51 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9582
Location: Bradbados
thepimp007 wrote:
Im going to be ever the optimist. This season wont go against his CV thus why no VISA. Nest season when the restructure happens he will get his visa then have money to bring in his own squad not a squad scraped together out of nothingness that he had no control over. The problem is the greatest coach in the world wouldnt make a difference with the quality of some of the players and burnt out young players.

It may seem daft but the more abject the displays the lack of resigning current squad members could be pointing that way. The problem is by the time it comes to head the core support will have gone


Not being able to bring in new players was what killed his NRL career so, even though that was probably more a case of not wanting to 'shunt out' his former team mates at Manly, I would doubt he has much experience in setting up 'his own team' either. To be honest, I'd have preferred to hang onto Rohan Smith, obviously, I accept that costings have had to be considered.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:42 pm
thepimp007
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1173
Bulliac wrote:
Not being able to bring in new players was what killed his NRL career so, even though that was probably more a case of not wanting to 'shunt out' his former team mates at Manly, I would doubt he has much experience in setting up 'his own team' either. To be honest, I'd have preferred to hang onto Rohan Smith, obviously, I accept that costings have had to be considered.


Very good point also. He did inherit a very good team that he was obviously a part of. I am totally with you on the point of Smith. He seemed to have players that wanted to play for him, but also picked up a couple of unknowns and they turned out to be great. Also I believe inthis day and age maybe Smiths more relaxed coaching style is they way forward, rather than the screaming the house down Toovey seems to do.
Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 5:25 am
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:26 am
Posts: 72
Surely not wrote:
Doesn't appear to be able to transfer his thoughts to the team....

Comments ?


I asked this back in June. I don't think he's a bad coach. He's just not we need/ed. I thought it back then. I'm convinced now
