thepimp007 wrote:
Im going to be ever the optimist. This season wont go against his CV thus why no VISA. Nest season when the restructure happens he will get his visa then have money to bring in his own squad not a squad scraped together out of nothingness that he had no control over. The problem is the greatest coach in the world wouldnt make a difference with the quality of some of the players and burnt out young players.
It may seem daft but the more abject the displays the lack of resigning current squad members could be pointing that way. The problem is by the time it comes to head the core support will have gone
Yes, true pimp007 that could be a possibility for toovey.
Add to that the Big Nige link and koukash money and the newly formed "BradSal City Reds" will take Champ 1 by storm.
All the ex-bulls fans will have no other team to support so will we start drifting back to our Odsal home - because we cant live without our weekend fix.