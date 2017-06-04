WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is toovey the right man at this level?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Is toovey the right man at this level?

 
Post a reply

Is toovey the right man at this level?

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:35 pm
Surely not Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:26 am
Posts: 57
Doesn't appear to be able to transfer his thoughts to the team....

Comments ?
Last edited by Surely not on Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:44 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Is toovey the right man at this level

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:36 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27833
Location: MACS0647-JD
Sack the coach!

That didn't take long!
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Is toovey the right man at this level

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:42 pm
Surely not Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:26 am
Posts: 57
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Sack the coach!

That didn't take long!


It was a question if you care to read it properly ,asking for opinion

So what's yours...

Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:47 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26704
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Any coach would find it a tough job in the circumstances. Wafer thin squad made up of kids and loanees. Now badly hit by injuries. Owner not bothered.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Is toovey the right man at this level?

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:53 pm
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 752
Been absolutely $hit is the problem..

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bendybulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, broadybull87, Bull Mania, Bullseye, Dannyboywt, dddooommm, debaser, exiledbull, Ferocious Aardvark, Five and last, Fr13daY, HalifaxCougar, HAPEtobehere, hereagain, Highlander, Mr Hicks, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, pie.warrior, roger daly, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Surely not, thepimp007, woolly07 and 444 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,579,3123,16776,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
21
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
0
- 38PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 26CELTIC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
12
- 48WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
20
- 28TOULOUSE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
26
- 4OLDHAM  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
10
- 56NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
26
- 30DONCASTER  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
36
- 18LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
34
- 6HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
20
- 20HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
38
- 12BRADFORD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
38
- 14ROCHDALE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
44
- 4WARRINGTON
  
 FT :
Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
24
- 34WAKEFIELD
 < 
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
26
- 6CATALANS
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
16
- 12ST. HELENS
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM