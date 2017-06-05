WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cellar dwellers

Re: Cellar dwellers

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:20 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2613
Location: LEYTH
reffy wrote:
Number 3 is the nearest, number five would be fines for AVOIDABLE penalties.


Then you're saying they are deliberate then? Fwiw - there is something in place regarding fining players for avoidable penalties, be interesting to see who has been fined so far.
Image Image Image

Re: Cellar dwellers

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:21 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1638
Location: Landan
Cokey wrote:
So,what do you really think?

1.The coaching staff are ignoring it?
2.The coaching staff are encouraging it?
3.The coaching staff are working hard to put it right ,but the players are stupid, and don't care if they concede a penalty?
4.Or in many cases, the ref is overzealous in giving penalties for the least minor infringements? And what i mean is, there could be a 100 penalties in a game if every minor incident was penalized.
5. What POA would you have to fix the discipline problem?



We concede a ton of penalties for holding down or offside because we're incapable of dominating a tackle. Last year the answer seemed to be to simply get up and let teams run at us, which is ok against Champs sides but we aso saw teams put a lot of points on us in a short space of time last year (Bradford away, hudds & london in play offs)

Something the coaches need to sort out.

Re: Cellar dwellers

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:51 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3402
The ruck is of most concern,we are getting nailed.Again if it can be done within a 10 minute spell with twelve on the field,then no reason why it cant be done for the 80.
Image

Re: Cellar dwellers

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:05 pm
reffy
Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 3916
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
Cokey wrote:
Then you're saying they are deliberate then? Fwiw - there is something in place regarding fining players for avoidable penalties, be interesting to see who has been fined so far.


No, I said avoidable. If it is against the rules then don't do it, but they do, week in and week out. If they are being fined then we should have enough money in the pot to buy a new player.

Re: Cellar dwellers

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:11 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2613
Location: LEYTH
reffy wrote:
No, I said avoidable. If it is against the rules then don't do it, but they do, week in and week out. If they are being fined then we should have enough money in the pot to buy a new player.


I'm not condoning foul play,but overzealous decisions by the refs can also be avoided,it works both ways.
Image Image Image

Re: Cellar dwellers

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:28 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2613
Location: LEYTH
No Leigh players charged this week. :shock:

http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... rs-charged
Image Image Image

Re: Cellar dwellers

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:31 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1638
Location: Landan
Cokey wrote:
No Leigh players charged this week. :shock:

http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... rs-charged


How does a player get a caution for punching?!

Re: Cellar dwellers

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:34 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2613
Location: LEYTH
LeythIg wrote:
How does a player get a caution for punching?!


How/why are decisions so inconsistent every week. It just backs up my point with a lot of decisions around the ptb.

It also seems tripping is only worth a caution these days.........If Marshall breaks through on Thursday, Stick thi leg out. :lol:
Image Image Image

Re: Cellar dwellers

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:45 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3402
Happy with that..Possibly Farrell out also adds to our corner.

Bring it on..
Image

Re: Cellar dwellers

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:48 pm
DemonUK
Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16215
Location: Warrington
atomic wrote:
Happy with that..Possibly Farrell out also adds to our corner.

Bring it on..


Isn't Grade B 1-2 matches, so EGP is one game. Farrell will be missing unless he gets the charge downgraded but I assume he can't do that prior to an early guilty plea. Tierney??? Marias was contact with the referee and no mention of Weston at all. Either way its good news across the board
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
