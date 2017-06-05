Cokey wrote: So,what do you really think?



1.The coaching staff are ignoring it?

2.The coaching staff are encouraging it?

3.The coaching staff are working hard to put it right ,but the players are stupid, and don't care if they concede a penalty?

4.Or in many cases, the ref is overzealous in giving penalties for the least minor infringements? And what i mean is, there could be a 100 penalties in a game if every minor incident was penalized.

5. What POA would you have to fix the discipline problem?

We concede a ton of penalties for holding down or offside because we're incapable of dominating a tackle. Last year the answer seemed to be to simply get up and let teams run at us, which is ok against Champs sides but we aso saw teams put a lot of points on us in a short space of time last year (Bradford away, hudds & london in play offs)Something the coaches need to sort out.