Peter Kay wrote: Going to be tough now , big chance for the drop.

Andy can never be positive, can not think why.,Anyway I would be worried ever so more if I thought we were not being competitive at this level, If we did not have 6 or 7 first choice players to return from injury, If we had not signed a new NRL half back and if the main contenders to our SL place were proving their own SL credentials by showing they can win against Featherstone.Then yes a big big chance.