Cellar dwellers

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:16 pm
Ste100Centurions
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1544
Alan wrote:
I'd love us to win a few more - especially against Wigan, Warrington & Widnes. To do so, however, we need to discover some attacking flair pretty soon!

True Alan .... true !

I would like NJ to release the reigns a bit on Thursday night, to go into that changing room & simply say, respect the ball, play tough & cut the penalties, but most of all play with some freedom, try things, a flick pass, a chip chase, anything but go out there & have fun together playing rugby & don't leave anything in the locker !

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:28 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1585
Location: In't Tap Room
Peter Kay wrote:
Going to be tough now , big chance for the drop.


Andy can never be positive, can not think why.,

Anyway I would be worried ever so more if I thought we were not being competitive at this level, If we did not have 6 or 7 first choice players to return from injury, If we had not signed a new NRL half back and if the main contenders to our SL place were proving their own SL credentials by showing they can win against Featherstone.

Then yes a big big chance.
