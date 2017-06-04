Alan wrote:
I'd love us to win a few more - especially against Wigan, Warrington & Widnes. To do so, however, we need to discover some attacking flair pretty soon!
True Alan .... true !
I would like NJ to release the reigns a bit on Thursday night, to go into that changing room & simply say, respect the ball, play tough & cut the penalties, but most of all play with some freedom, try things, a flick pass, a chip chase, anything but go out there & have fun together playing rugby & don't leave anything in the locker !