Cas

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:20 pm
reedy

Well done played a saints side who had 2 week rest and won fielding some youngstera. Only good for the game. Top four looking good with team Yorkshire showing the way.

Re: Cas

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:28 pm
cas all the way
Yes Wakey!!! Massive win for you and did us a huge favour. Lets both keep this going and show the RFL how wrong they were a few year ago about us.

Re: Cas

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:52 pm
I don't really wanna say what I'm thinking, its too much like tempting fate.

yawl know what I'm thinking, cos you're thinking it too, but it is only 3/4 of a season, be a shame to go back to middle of the road in the last quarter, so I'm not doin it.......one game at a time..:)

