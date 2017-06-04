WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's games

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Today's games

 
Post a reply

Today's games

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:50 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25745
Wakey beating Salford currently which would be a good result for us and keep the top 5 tight and hudds winning well at home against wire which will make it interesting in the bottom 4. Expect cas will beat saints but they are resting a few so wouldn't be a major surprise if saints pull off a shock victory

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, anijay, Armavinit, Bal, DGM, Erik the not red, FoD FC Army, Google Adsense [Bot], Greavsie, Hessle Roader, hull2524, Jake the Peg, Karen, Large Paws, mwindass, Patterdale, pepos, rodney_trotter, themightynortherner, Tinkerman23, Wilde 3 and 184 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,579,1331,75076,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
21
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
0
- 38PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 26CELTIC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
12
- 48WHITEHAVEN  
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
14
- 6TOULOUSE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
6
- 0OLDHAM  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
0
- 10NEWCASTLE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
10
- 18DONCASTER  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
6
- 18LONDON  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
22
- 0HALIFAX  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
16
- 0HULL KR  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
16
- 12BRADFORD  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
8
- 0ROCHDALE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
14
- 0WARRINGTON
  
Latest
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
6
- 16WAKEFIELD
 < 
 > 
...Latest
 < 
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
12
- 6CATALANS
  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
0
- 6ST. HELENS
  
Latest
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM