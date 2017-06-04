plus

A Club’s “Aggregate Liability” is calculated by adding together the respective Salary Cap Values of the Club’s Players at the given time in question.



A Club’s “Players” are the 25 Players registered with the Club who have the highest Salary Cap Values at the time in question, whether or not they have played for the Club in a Salary Cap Relevant Match in the Salary Cap Year to that date, in addition to all other players at the club who will or do play in a Salary Cap Relevant Match.

Just had another look at the cap regulations.It's the top 25 earnersanyone else who has played in a relevant cap game.Not sure what "will or do play" is about.: I guess that with the cap being live, "will play" applies in Bower's case, being his first match of the season.