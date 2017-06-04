WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bower

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 1:02 pm
Patterdale

Joined: Tue Feb 08, 2011 7:52 pm
Posts: 61
Listening to Radford after the game he said he want Bower to play but couldn't due to the salary cap. As i understood it the first 25 players counted on the cap. So does this mean although Logan is now fit he cannot play either?

Re: Bower

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 1:37 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17776
Location: Back in Hull.
Radford said that Logan might be available this week.

Good job the cap is increasing next year, needs to with all these injuries.

Re: Bower

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:25 pm
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2581
Just had another look at the cap regulations.

It's the top 25 earners plus anyone else who has played in a relevant cap game.

A Club’s “Aggregate Liability” is calculated by adding together the respective Salary Cap Values of the Club’s Players at the given time in question.

A Club’s “Players” are the 25 Players registered with the Club who have the highest Salary Cap Values at the time in question, whether or not they have played for the Club in a Salary Cap Relevant Match in the Salary Cap Year to that date, in addition to all other players at the club who will or do play in a Salary Cap Relevant Match.


Not sure what "will or do play" is about.

Edit: I guess that with the cap being live, "will play" applies in Bower's case, being his first match of the season.
Last edited by ccs on Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:34 pm

Re: Bower

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:38 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17776
Location: Back in Hull.
Does that mean Hadley counts then?

Re: Bower

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:47 pm
Patterdale

Joined: Tue Feb 08, 2011 7:52 pm
Posts: 61
Not good if you get loads of injury's that you cannot use your kids. Maybe a rule change is needed or dispensation so kids under said age can play without putting you over the cap.

Re: Bower

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:10 pm
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2581
No.

Re: Bower

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:11 am
Ellam
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:17 am
Posts: 3366
Location: Between Rhianna's Legs.
Yeah have used 25 players so must be saving the remaining money for when Logan is back
Always the Optimist never the Pessimist. Glass Half full not half empty man me.

Re: Bower

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:06 am
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2581
In theory, Logan already counts on the cap.

Re: Bower

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:38 am
Baxendale
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Aug 07, 2012 2:19 pm
Posts: 197
Then surely in theory Hadley also counts?

