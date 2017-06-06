Wires71 wrote: I remember on here his appointment was met with a luke warm response at best. It could be he is blameless in all of this and is diligently going about his job well on the training field. But when you see the current skills level (passing and catching) it doesn't help his cause.

Since Agar came in the basic skills have gotten slowly worse and worse with each passing season. Having Said that, though Agar is the head coach, Tony Still outranks him. Tony should be relieving Agar of his duties if that is the case.The way we're playing at the minute doesn't look like the way Tony used to have us play. We never used to have endless amounts of scoots till Agar turned up. Yet on the other hand we still see the ridiculous charge downs Tony has always loved.Its time the club showed the fans a bit of respect and let us know what the craic is.