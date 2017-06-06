WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Giants.

Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:27 am
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1265
you could put either Penny or Prell in place over Russell and even if they scored 3 hat tricks and made 500 try saving tackles... Smith would still put Russell straight back in the team.

Does Tony actually pick the team though? Or does Agar? The way it sounds at the minute Agar is running the Show whilst Tony just oversees it. Either way what we are seeing on the pitch is exactly the sort of drivel Hull and Wakey were serving up when he was their gaffer. Coinsidence?
Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:20 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 159
moving on... wrote:
you could put either Penny or Prell in place over Russell and even if they scored 3 hat tricks and made 500 try saving tackles... Smith would still put Russell straight back in the team.

Does Tony actually pick the team though? Or does Agar? The way it sounds at the minute Agar is running the Show whilst Tony just oversees it. Either way what we are seeing on the pitch is exactly the sort of drivel Hull and Wakey were serving up when he was their gaffer. Coinsidence?
personally I would appreciate a clarification/explanation as to what the current set up is.

Smith is the coach who won those challenge cups but it does appear Agar has quite the operation going on and Smith is much a bystander. Poching was referred to as nothing more than someone to put the cones out, but we seem to have lost something either when he came in or Agar went out.
Richard Marshall is going well at Halifax all things considered.

Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:27 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8659
Agar will not get another SL position more senior than he has got now. A busted flush. Failed at Hull, Wakefield, France and us. Emperors Clothes.

Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:51 pm
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 694
Wires71 wrote:
Agar will not get another SL position more senior than he has got now. A busted flush. Failed at Hull, Wakefield, France and us. Emperors Clothes.


We were warned by the fans affected at other clubs too :DEPRESSED:

Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:55 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8659
Snaggletooth wrote:
We were warned by the fans affected at other clubs too :DEPRESSED:


I remember on here his appointment was met with a luke warm response at best. It could be he is blameless in all of this and is diligently going about his job well on the training field. But when you see the current skills level (passing and catching) it doesn't help his cause.

Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:12 pm
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1265
Wires71 wrote:
I remember on here his appointment was met with a luke warm response at best. It could be he is blameless in all of this and is diligently going about his job well on the training field. But when you see the current skills level (passing and catching) it doesn't help his cause.



Since Agar came in the basic skills have gotten slowly worse and worse with each passing season. Having Said that, though Agar is the head coach, Tony Still outranks him. Tony should be relieving Agar of his duties if that is the case.

The way we're playing at the minute doesn't look like the way Tony used to have us play. We never used to have endless amounts of scoots till Agar turned up. Yet on the other hand we still see the ridiculous charge downs Tony has always loved.

Its time the club showed the fans a bit of respect and let us know what the craic is.
Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:15 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3081
Location: newton-le-willows
In all honesty,we all learned to catch & throw a ball in infants school & i should think our players should have their technique off to a fine art by now. I don't think we need to have a lot of sympathy for their lack of ball control.

Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:18 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8659
ninearches wrote:
In all honesty,we all learned to catch & throw a ball in infants school & i should think our players should have their technique off to a fine art by now. I don't think we need to have a lot of sympathy for their lack of ball control.


Yes true. How often do we see a pass from acting halfback miss the breadbasket of the first receiver. Sometimes its above their heads.
