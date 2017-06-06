WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Giants.

Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:27 am
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1264
you could put either Penny or Prell in place over Russell and even if they scored 3 hat tricks and made 500 try saving tackles... Smith would still put Russell straight back in the team.

Does Tony actually pick the team though? Or does Agar? The way it sounds at the minute Agar is running the Show whilst Tony just oversees it. Either way what we are seeing on the pitch is exactly the sort of drivel Hull and Wakey were serving up when he was their gaffer. Coinsidence?
Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:20 am
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 159
moving on... wrote:
you could put either Penny or Prell in place over Russell and even if they scored 3 hat tricks and made 500 try saving tackles... Smith would still put Russell straight back in the team.

Does Tony actually pick the team though? Or does Agar? The way it sounds at the minute Agar is running the Show whilst Tony just oversees it. Either way what we are seeing on the pitch is exactly the sort of drivel Hull and Wakey were serving up when he was their gaffer. Coinsidence?
personally I would appreciate a clarification/explanation as to what the current set up is.

Smith is the coach who won those challenge cups but it does appear Agar has quite the operation going on and Smith is much a bystander. Poching was referred to as nothing more than someone to put the cones out, but we seem to have lost something either when he came in or Agar went out.
Richard Marshall is going well at Halifax all things considered.

Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:27 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8658
Agar will not get another SL position more senior than he has got now. A busted flush. Failed at Hull, Wakefield, France and us. Emperors Clothes.
