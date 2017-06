karetaker wrote: Just seen on SSN that Russell went off with suspected knee ligament damage, i know a lot of us want him dropped from the team, but not in that way. I would never wish an injury on a player just to not see him in the team, anyway that could see Penny on the wing next week, anyone got news on that young lad Prell, only heard he is a winger and as a lot of promise.

Admittedly I wasn't at Huddersfield (important business descaling the kettle) but I listened on Radio Warrington and it sounded like Penny had an absolute howler, even by our current standards. It was car crash rugby league by the sound of it.Bring Johnson back from loan and put him on the wing. And for that matter bring Wilde back and bin Hughes off to Rochdale.