ratticusfinch wrote: Charlie youre a massive troll aren't you?

Why? A few that went past us we're clearly forward. You can't defend forward passes. Our heads were bound to go down towards the end but that's what happens when the dice go against you. Just need to get our heads down and things should start to turn round. We've not become a bad team overnight. Just need to tighten our defence up, then we can concentrate on our attacking play. That should start with ratchford.