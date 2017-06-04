WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Giants.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:04 pm

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:04 pm
Kevin Brown - "I came here to win trophies"

Do you get a trophy for the million pound game??

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:14 pm

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:14 pm
Last 3 games. Scored 16, conceded 122. Lol. But sure, as people on here keep saying. You have the best team in the league on paper.lol

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:14 pm

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:14 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Kevin Brown - "I came here to win trophies"

Do you get a trophy for the million pound game??

Yes bad decision by Brown he should have gone to Saints

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:17 pm

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:17 pm
Warrington head coach Tony Smith:

"Let's not start that debate. I don't want to go and make excuses. We had two matches last weekend. That was obvious.

"I said what I needed to say last week and the whys and what-fors but well done to Huddersfield. They were the better team and I would rather say that and congratulate them than take anything away from their performance.

"If you are a Warrington fan at the moment, it's tough to watch. It's tough to participate in as well. It's hurting the boys. We haven't really recovered since Magic Weekend and it's damaged our confidence."

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:17 pm

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:17 pm
We have been and are goddawful but remind me how many points the mighty saints are ahead of us? Plus saints have the shame of being the only team to concede thirty plus to this horrrific rabble.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
