Warrington head coach Tony Smith:



"Let's not start that debate. I don't want to go and make excuses. We had two matches last weekend. That was obvious.



"I said what I needed to say last week and the whys and what-fors but well done to Huddersfield. They were the better team and I would rather say that and congratulate them than take anything away from their performance.



"If you are a Warrington fan at the moment, it's tough to watch. It's tough to participate in as well. It's hurting the boys. We haven't really recovered since Magic Weekend and it's damaged our confidence."