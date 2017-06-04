WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Giants.

Today's game v Giants.

 
Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:22 pm
No chance am i counting the middle 8s as relegation so that record will stand (in my eyes anwyay) as the season will not have finished. We are, however, in serious serious danger of the real deal relegation....and those above smith would be as equally culpable as him for the catastrophe
Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:25 pm
Why should i continue to pay to watch crap like that. I will not be paying to watch a game now until something is done.

Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:26 pm
Tony smith says the boys are hurting well not as much as the fans it's us'the opposing fans take the mickey out of for supporting the wire can't even argue with them now o warra warra think their version of this chat is more appropriate now

Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:29 pm
When's Bennie back? He'll turn this round.

Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:42 pm
It's always our week
It's always our week,
just like the last one
it's always our week

Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:46 pm
Dreadful. Can't bear to think what Castleford will do to us next week!

Re: Today's game v Giants.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:52 pm
Watford Wire wrote:
Dreadful. Can't bear to think what Castleford will do to us next week!

With their stars rested you could make back case for a point a minute. That did for Brian Johnson, somehow don't think it will for the arrogant one
