|
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 680
Location: Warrington
|
No chance am i counting the middle 8s as relegation so that record will stand (in my eyes anwyay) as the season will not have finished. We are, however, in serious serious danger of the real deal relegation....and those above smith would be as equally culpable as him for the catastrophe
|
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:25 pm
|
Joined:
Tue Dec 27, 2011 2:05 pmPosts:
117Location:
Anywhere But Wigan
|
Why should i continue to pay to watch crap like that. I will not be paying to watch a game now until something is done.
|
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:26 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:03 pm
Posts: 12
|
Tony smith says the boys are hurting well not as much as the fans it's us'the opposing fans take the mickey out of for supporting the wire can't even argue with them now o warra warra think their version of this chat is more appropriate now
|
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:29 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 22
|
When's Bennie back? He'll turn this round.
|
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:42 pm
|
Joined: Sat Feb 21, 2009 10:55 pm
Posts: 725
|
It's always our week
It's always our week,
just like the last one
it's always our week
|
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:46 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2009 6:21 pm
Posts: 134
Location: North of Watford, South of Winwick
|
Dreadful. Can't bear to think what Castleford will do to us next week!
|
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:52 pm
|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 361
|
Watford Wire wrote:
Dreadful. Can't bear to think what Castleford will do to us next week!
With their stars rested you could make back case for a point a minute. That did for Brian Johnson, somehow don't think it will for the arrogant one
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Allez, Ashton Bears, Barbed Wire, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, CharlieWong, Chetnik, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, fez1, fullofhope, Ganson's Optician, gary numan, Gazwire, GeoffRoebuck, Hangermans, Hashman, Iamlegend, Irish Wire, jj86, JonnoTheGreat, just_browny, karetaker, langer the king, Leeds Thirteen, lefty goldblatt, lister, Man Mountain, mannt, marathonman, Mash Butty, matt6169, Melph, morrisseyisawire, Nothus, Old Man John, Philth, ratticusfinch, RoyalWire, rubber duckie, runningman29, Sandy Loner, scottty, Seth, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, Silver Wolf, silver2, Smith's Brolly, Sporting Billy, Straight outta the zoo, supercat, the flying biscuit, TheDoc, thelinesman, Tiz Lad, TrevorGrice, Tweety, Unbeliever, Vespid_Wire, vitch, WalterWizard, Watford Wire, watford wires, WF Rhino, Who are ya!!, Wire, WireWireWire, wolfie wales, Wrath, Ziggy Stardust and 991 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|