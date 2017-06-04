|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
So looking like another 40 minutes with no points and a double digit defect.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:44 pm
12 points in 200 minutes of rugby league.....well that is out and out relegation form. Thanks for the cups Tony.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:48 pm
I keep repeating myself.
Wire have no idea what to do on the 5th attacking tackle.
Brough making Brown look like a lump of Brown.
once a wire always a wire
Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:49 pm
He as already used his excuse for this week, on another note how are we supposed to be postive about any of this, we are entitled to vent our frustrations, fair point that some can live with our current situation just im not one of them.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:57 pm
jj86
Strong-running second rower
ratticusfinch wrote:
12 points in 200 minutes of rugby league.....well that is out and out relegation form. Thanks for the cups Tony.
And conceding 92! Nearly a point every 2 minutes. Terrifying.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:57 pm
morrisseyisawire wrote:
For goodness sake, we've demanded Penny be reinstated, plenty of suggested Ratchford to centre, Patton is playing - you've been given the team you demanded,within the constraints of injury and suspension.
If they blow it, start the witch-hunt with the players for a change.
Is it not possible we could be having a leicester moment?
Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:59 pm
I'll go first
The fellas are doing it tough
They're hurting in there
Hudds had the week off
We'll have Currie back soon
We don't become a bad side overnight
.... and not forgetting our old favorite " we've trained well with what we've got"
Perm any 4,5 or 6 from 6.
Winner gets tickets for the defeat against Wigan
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:59 pm
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
So even if Widnes hang on today, with home advantage you'd expect Catalans to beat Huddersfield next week, so will be at least 3 points behind the 8 before Catalans at home
Those defending Smith how much will it take for you to say enough is enough
Sun Jun 04, 2017 3:02 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
I keep repeating myself.
Wire have no idea what to do on the 5th attacking tackle.
Brough making Brown look like a lump of Brown.
And Patton? Aah yes, he's young isn't he. Young, and not good enough specifically.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 3:06 pm
lefty goldblatt wrote:
I'll go first
The fellas are doing it tough
They're hurting in there
Hudds had the week off
We'll have Currie back soon
We don't become a bad side overnight
.... and not forgetting our old favorite " we've trained well with what we've got"
Perm any 4,5 or 6 from 6.
Winner gets tickets for the defeat against Wigan
Won't wash, he already posted his excuse last week.
