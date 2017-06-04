Probably want Salford and Cas to beat Wakefield and Saints today to put a dent in their top four ambitions.
Six regular season games left.
If we can beat Wakefield and Huddersfield at the KCOM were not gonna be far off cementing a top four position before the play offs.
I'd take one win at any of Salford, Cas, Leeds or Saints.
Reckon 6 points will get us fourth as long as we beat Wakefield.
