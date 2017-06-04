WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Top Four

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:22 pm
Probably want Salford and Cas to beat Wakefield and Saints today to put a dent in their top four ambitions.
Six regular season games left.
If we can beat Wakefield and Huddersfield at the KCOM were not gonna be far off cementing a top four position before the play offs.
I'd take one win at any of Salford, Cas, Leeds or Saints.
Reckon 6 points will get us fourth as long as we beat Wakefield.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:41 pm
WIZEB wrote:
Probably want Salford and Cas to beat Wakefield and Saints today to put a dent in their top four ambitions.
Six regular season games left.
If we can beat Wakefield and Huddersfield at the KCOM were not gonna be far off cementing a top four position before the play offs.
I'd take one win at any of Salford, Cas, Leeds or Saints.
Reckon 6 points will get us fourth as long as we beat Wakefield.


Agreed, for some reason I fancy us on Friday, particularly if we can get sone players back like Radford alluded too after the game.

Think we will win 3 more games, get top 4 and the extra hone game, nice to beat Cas in the cup as well.

Amazing the confidence for the team and fans after a good win.

