WIZEB wrote: Probably want Salford and Cas to beat Wakefield and Saints today to put a dent in their top four ambitions.

Six regular season games left.

If we can beat Wakefield and Huddersfield at the KCOM were not gonna be far off cementing a top four position before the play offs.

I'd take one win at any of Salford, Cas, Leeds or Saints.

Reckon 6 points will get us fourth as long as we beat Wakefield.

Agreed, for some reason I fancy us on Friday, particularly if we can get sone players back like Radford alluded too after the game.Think we will win 3 more games, get top 4 and the extra hone game, nice to beat Cas in the cup as well.Amazing the confidence for the team and fans after a good win.