Bigredwarrior wrote: I must be in a real minority because I still think we have a top 4 finish in us! We'll beat Leigh on Thursday and we'll get a few lads back. They'll not be match fit but their experience will be invaluable to us. I'm no happy clapper but Im not all the doom and gloom either.

I was totally positive before last night but I must admit that showing has knocked my confidence tbh. We look low on energy and even lower on confidence.That Saints result has knocked the stuffing out of us imo. We were good that night and deserved the victory and to not get it clearly hurt.We can still do it but we're in big trouble at the moment.