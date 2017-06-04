WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next 4 games

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Next 4 games

 
Post a reply

Next 4 games

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:31 am
Tricky Dicky User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:23 pm
Posts: 5832
Location: Wigan
Our next 4 games are huge. Nothing less than 4 wins is acceptable.

Highly unlikely given we haven't won in 6 league games.

Leigh away
Wire in the cup away
Hudds away
Widnes home

We need 6 points in the league and a cup semi if our season is to be saved.

Anything less than 3 wins in the league could see us battling to make the top 8.
"We Need to start running hard and smashing people"

"We are going to be fitter than we have ever been"

"The Culture needs to Change"

"We need to be getting to Old Trafford and Wembley and winning games"

"We will be fitter than we have ever been"

"We will do contact like we have never done before"


"WE WILL DO THINGS THE WIGAN WAY"


SHAUN WANE 2009

Re: Next 4 games

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:40 am
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 259
You are probably right,I know 3 are away but you probably couldn't hand pick 4 better teams to be playing,although I put Hull in that bracket last week and look how that turned out.

Re: Next 4 games

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:15 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 568
It would be foolish to write us off after what happened last season, but unless we get some players back over the next couple of weeks without more getting injured, it's not hard to imagine us losing all four.

Re: Next 4 games

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:30 pm
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 259
It's not just the injuries,we have looked knackered the last 2 games,so the injuries seem to have taken there toll on the "fit" players

Re: Next 4 games

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 1:09 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9444
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Should be a very weary game on Thursday night then!

Re: Next 4 games

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 1:21 pm
apollosghost Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 734
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
Take into account how long it will take the returning players to get match fit and I'll be made up with eighth spot, just can't see it though unless Warrington do us a massive favour and remain poop all season.

Re: Next 4 games

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:42 pm
Levrier Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 415
A serious question, would it be better for us to finish eighth with no chance of reaching fourth place or to finish ninth and to be forced into taking the end of the season seriously?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, Bing [Bot], exiled Warrior, Geoff, hatty, Iamlegend, JWarriors, Pie Eyed, Pieman, proper-shaped-balls, Saint_Claire, the wrestler, warrior1872 and 195 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,579,1331,75076,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
21
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
0
- 38PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 26CELTIC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
12
- 48WHITEHAVEN  
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
14
- 6TOULOUSE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
6
- 0OLDHAM  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
0
- 10NEWCASTLE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
10
- 18DONCASTER  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
6
- 18LONDON  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
22
- 0HALIFAX  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
16
- 0HULL KR  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
16
- 12BRADFORD  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
8
- 0ROCHDALE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
14
- 0WARRINGTON
  
Latest
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
6
- 16WAKEFIELD
 < 
 > 
...Latest
 < 
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
12
- 6CATALANS
  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
0
- 6ST. HELENS
  
Latest
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM