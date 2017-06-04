Our next 4 games are huge. Nothing less than 4 wins is acceptable. Highly unlikely given we haven't won in 6 league games. Leigh away Wire in the cup away Hudds away Widnes home We need 6 points in the league and a cup semi if our season is to be saved. Anything less than 3 wins in the league could see us battling to make the top 8.

"We Need to start running hard and smashing people"



"We are going to be fitter than we have ever been"



"The Culture needs to Change"



"We need to be getting to Old Trafford and Wembley and winning games"



"We will be fitter than we have ever been"



"We will do contact like we have never done before"





"WE WILL DO THINGS THE WIGAN WAY"





SHAUN WANE 2009