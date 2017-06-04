WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next 4 games

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:31 am
Tricky Dicky
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:23 pm
Posts: 5832
Location: Wigan
Our next 4 games are huge. Nothing less than 4 wins is acceptable.

Highly unlikely given we haven't won in 6 league games.

Leigh away
Wire in the cup away
Hudds away
Widnes home

We need 6 points in the league and a cup semi if our season is to be saved.

Anything less than 3 wins in the league could see us battling to make the top 8.
"We Need to start running hard and smashing people"

"We are going to be fitter than we have ever been"

"The Culture needs to Change"

"We need to be getting to Old Trafford and Wembley and winning games"

"We will be fitter than we have ever been"

"We will do contact like we have never done before"


"WE WILL DO THINGS THE WIGAN WAY"


SHAUN WANE 2009

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:40 am
CobraCraig
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 259
You are probably right,I know 3 are away but you probably couldn't hand pick 4 better teams to be playing,although I put Hull in that bracket last week and look how that turned out.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:15 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 568
It would be foolish to write us off after what happened last season, but unless we get some players back over the next couple of weeks without more getting injured, it's not hard to imagine us losing all four.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:30 pm
CobraCraig
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 259
It's not just the injuries,we have looked knackered the last 2 games,so the injuries seem to have taken there toll on the "fit" players

