Our next 4 games are huge. Nothing less than 4 wins is acceptable.
Highly unlikely given we haven't won in 6 league games.
Leigh away
Wire in the cup away
Hudds away
Widnes home
We need 6 points in the league and a cup semi if our season is to be saved.
Anything less than 3 wins in the league could see us battling to make the top 8.
