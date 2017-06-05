Judder Man wrote: http://www.redvee.net/WordPress/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/IMG_1229-1024x596.jpg

What goes around comes around. In 2014, in a televised game at our place, Saints scored a try with a blatant knock on to pinch the game in the dying seconds (Turner knocked on, Wellens eventually scored on the other side). Ref failed to go to the screen, even though they were showing the knock on on the big screen replay at the ground. I can't remember any sympathy for us that day, the comments from Saints fans were 'well, sometimes you get the calls and sometimes you don't'. Ultimately ended up costing us the hubcap that call. So, my answer to that picture is 'tough, sometimes calls go for you and sometimes they go against you'. Campbell was absolutely shocking for both sides by the way, he has no clue what he is doing.