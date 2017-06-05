WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 15:30:00

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:05 am
Tigerade User avatar
Best win of the season for me regarding the circumstances.
Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:57 am
ChampagneSuperRovers Cheeky half-back
Puts to bed any doubts that if you got any injuries to key players you'd fall off the horse, the depth of your squad is impressive.
Be a travesty if Cas don't win at least the Challenge Cup/Grand Final this year, if if it weren't for them , SL would be a non-entity for me.
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:08 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Cracking win for Cas. Saints had 10 days between their games and came into the game fresher whereas Cas were playing their 3rd game in 9 or 10 days with a weakened side. For saints to come away from that game with anything but a win must be an embarrassment.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:20 pm
Judder Man User avatar
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Cracking win for Cas. Saints had 10 days between their games and came into the game fresher whereas Cas were playing their 3rd game in 9 or 10 days with a weakened side. For saints to come away from that game with anything but a win must be an embarrassment.


http://www.redvee.net/WordPress/wp-cont ... 24x596.jpg
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:07 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
I thought Saints were hard done by, couple of dubious decisions at best but then that's pretty much the default officialdom norm these days.
It's not as if being able to judge offside is beyond the ken of men, touchies in soccer seem to be pretty spot on with them more often and to a very high degree of accuracy too.
As for stating the big time difference between games, yeah, a team playing 2 games in 10 days with 9 inbetween is going to be affected negatively by that almost as much as a team throwing well drilled/motivated kids into a side that have had 3 in the same period.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:56 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Judder Man wrote:
http://www.redvee.net/WordPress/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/IMG_1229-1024x596.jpg


That's awful. Ref is in a decent position to make that call. Touch judge is yards off the play. Will even out over the season but such a basic decision has cost Saints the points.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:25 pm
Gronk! User avatar
That's awful. Ref is in a decent position to make that call. Touch judge is yards off the play. Will even out over the season but such a basic decision has cost Saints the points.


Not really because the first try they scored was from one of the most blatant obstructions you'll ever see. He literally picks the ball up on one side of a team mate, runs round the back of him into clear space and scores an easy try because of it.

All the Saints fans whinging about Campbell is hilarious - he was awful full stop. Howlers for both teams, he either doesn't know the rules or is in serious need of an eye test. But the sad thing is 90% of the whinging Saints fans have formed their opinion of "we wuz robbed" from listening to the bias old fool Ray French on the radio.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:33 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Judder Man wrote:
http://www.redvee.net/WordPress/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/IMG_1229-1024x596.jpg


What goes around comes around. In 2014, in a televised game at our place, Saints scored a try with a blatant knock on to pinch the game in the dying seconds (Turner knocked on, Wellens eventually scored on the other side). Ref failed to go to the screen, even though they were showing the knock on on the big screen replay at the ground. I can't remember any sympathy for us that day, the comments from Saints fans were 'well, sometimes you get the calls and sometimes you don't'. Ultimately ended up costing us the hubcap that call. So, my answer to that picture is 'tough, sometimes calls go for you and sometimes they go against you'. Campbell was absolutely shocking for both sides by the way, he has no clue what he is doing.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:36 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Judder Man wrote:
http://www.redvee.net/WordPress/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/IMG_1229-1024x596.jpg



Not sure what the picture has to do with what I wrote.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:36 pm
BD Silver RLFANS Member
Judder Man wrote:
http://www.redvee.net/WordPress/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/IMG_1229-1024x596.jpg


You were playing half a squad and got nilled in the 2nd half. This might have been a mistake but it's not why you lost.
