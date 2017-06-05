WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 15:30:00

Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:05 am
Best win of the season for me regarding the circumstances.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:57 am
Puts to bed any doubts that if you got any injuries to key players you'd fall off the horse, the depth of your squad is impressive.
Be a travesty if Cas don't win at least the Challenge Cup/Grand Final this year, if if it weren't for them , SL would be a non-entity for me.
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.
