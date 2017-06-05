Puts to bed any doubts that if you got any injuries to key players you'd fall off the horse, the depth of your squad is impressive.
Be a travesty if Cas don't win at least the Challenge Cup/Grand Final this year, if if it weren't for them , SL would be a non-entity for me.
