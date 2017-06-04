|
GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 15:30:00
GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:19 pm
advertising my villa
Cas win resting Gale, Hardaker, Shenton, Millington. Milner Springer and Cook injured. Jesse going off early in second half due to head knock!!! Get in.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:23 pm
Best win of the season that.
Good on Wakey for doing Cas a favour on top of that too!
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:48 pm
The world is my oyster!
Well done Cas, the result proves what a solid squad you have and how much you are the real deal this year. Saints are resurgent and no longer an easy beat.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:35 pm
Good win for Cas. Just watched the highlights, couple of good try saving tackles by the right winger, not sure of his name sorry.
Highly doubt the player that collected the kick to score the winning try was onside though as he was infront of play after passing the ball - unless he ran backwards?
Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:54 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
Good win for Cas. Just watched the highlights, couple of good try saving tackles by the right winger, not sure of his name sorry.
Highly doubt the player that collected the kick to score the winning try was onside though as he was infront of play after passing the ball - unless he ran backwards?
Who knows who even cares. Winger was Jy Hitchcox. First Super league game in over 14 months having had a long injury.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:58 pm
Towns88 wrote:
Who knows who even cares.
I imagine Saints fans would if he was offside .
Sun Jun 04, 2017 11:19 pm
Warrington
jakeyg95 wrote:
I imagine Saints fans would if he was offside .
Not particularly, it's the unfairness and unevenness of the competition in that only some games are televised and therefore the incompetent refereeing is filtered by another incompetent official using an incompetent sports broadcaster's footage. It's highly unlikely they would have had an angle to prove he was offside as they don't invest in the sport and don't have a wire cam and they would have sent it up as a try and awarded it anyway as there wasn't a certificate of proof from god that it wasn't a try. Their first try wasn't dubious, it was an out and out joke of a decision. Like the rest of our season, the refereeing going against us is a minor irritant, a scratch compared to the gaping wound in our souls that is this side and it's level of backbone.
I've heard Luke Gale, Daryl Powell and a lot of their fans say that was their best win of the season. I doubt that personally. We've not won an away game in England since July 2016 from memory, 11 months ago in any competition (I've been to most and the last one I remember winning was Wigan in a dead rubber in the 8s last season). This is St Helens in name only, it's like playing last seasons Wakefield, you might lose at home to them if it's a dead rubber or if you are trying to get your coach sacked.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:46 am
Saddened! wrote:
Not particularly, it's the unfairness and unevenness of the competition in that only some games are televised and therefore the incompetent refereeing is filtered by another incompetent official using an incompetent sports broadcaster's footage. It's highly unlikely they would have had an angle to prove he was offside as they don't invest in the sport and don't have a wire cam and they would have sent it up as a try and awarded it anyway as there wasn't a certificate of proof from god that it wasn't a try. Their first try wasn't dubious, it was an out and out joke of a decision. Like the rest of our season, the refereeing going against us is a minor irritant, a scratch compared to the gaping wound in our souls that is this side and it's level of backbone.
Is that a bit like the try the other year (which was on Sky) that was offside and incorrectly given handing Saints the win at Cas?
You're right though, the referee was shocking.....allowing Grace to tap the ball on the 20 again after he'd already signaled play on. Not giving the 8 point try to Holmes for what can only be described as a clear attempt at a decapitation.
But no, you are right, the referee hammered Saints...
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!
Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:39 am
Saddened! wrote:
I've heard Luke Gale, Daryl Powell and a lot of their fans say that was their best win of the season. I doubt that personally. We've not won an away game in England since July 2016 from memory, 11 months ago in any competition (I've been to most and the last one I remember winning was Wigan in a dead rubber in the 8s last season). This is St Helens in name only, it's like playing last seasons Wakefield, you might lose at home to them if it's a dead rubber or if you are trying to get your coach sacked.
It was comfortably our best win of the season. The players we had either rested or injured today, plus 2 debutants, a winger playing his first game in SL in 14 months. 2 back rowers who's played a combined total of 4 games this year.JSL and Moors who couldn't come back on for the last 15 minutes against a saints side who've won their last 2, including beating hull fc at magic 45 0, had a 10 day rest. I get this Saints side aren't world beaters but to keep you to 0 in the second half was a big effort. I get that you ain't gonna say anything positive but for anyone associated with Cas, they would rank yesterday's win as right up there and rightfully so.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.