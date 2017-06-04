WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 15:30:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 15:30:00

 
Post a reply

GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 15:30:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:30 am
Marvin User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 15:30:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 15:30:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:19 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2495
Location: advertising my villa
Cas win resting Gale, Hardaker, Shenton, Millington. Milner Springer and Cook injured. Jesse going off early in second half due to head knock!!! Get in.

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 15:30:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:23 pm
Gronk! User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4829
Best win of the season that.

Good on Wakey for doing Cas a favour on top of that too!

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 15:30:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:48 pm
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1483
Location: The world is my oyster!
Well done Cas, the result proves what a solid squad you have and how much you are the real deal this year. Saints are resurgent and no longer an easy beat.
Image
//flightsandfrustration.com/



Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 15:30:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:35 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5335
Good win for Cas. Just watched the highlights, couple of good try saving tackles by the right winger, not sure of his name sorry.

Highly doubt the player that collected the kick to score the winning try was onside though as he was infront of play after passing the ball - unless he ran backwards?

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 15:30:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:54 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3265
Wigg'n wrote:
Good win for Cas. Just watched the highlights, couple of good try saving tackles by the right winger, not sure of his name sorry.

Highly doubt the player that collected the kick to score the winning try was onside though as he was infront of play after passing the ball - unless he ran backwards?



Who knows who even cares. Winger was Jy Hitchcox. First Super league game in over 14 months having had a long injury.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 15:30:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:58 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 452
Towns88 wrote:
Who knows who even cares.


I imagine Saints fans would if he was offside .

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 15:30:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 11:19 pm
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27650
Location: Warrington
jakeyg95 wrote:
I imagine Saints fans would if he was offside .


Not particularly, it's the unfairness and unevenness of the competition in that only some games are televised and therefore the incompetent refereeing is filtered by another incompetent official using an incompetent sports broadcaster's footage. It's highly unlikely they would have had an angle to prove he was offside as they don't invest in the sport and don't have a wire cam and they would have sent it up as a try and awarded it anyway as there wasn't a certificate of proof from god that it wasn't a try. Their first try wasn't dubious, it was an out and out joke of a decision. Like the rest of our season, the refereeing going against us is a minor irritant, a scratch compared to the gaping wound in our souls that is this side and it's level of backbone.

I've heard Luke Gale, Daryl Powell and a lot of their fans say that was their best win of the season. I doubt that personally. We've not won an away game in England since July 2016 from memory, 11 months ago in any competition (I've been to most and the last one I remember winning was Wigan in a dead rubber in the 8s last season). This is St Helens in name only, it's like playing last seasons Wakefield, you might lose at home to them if it's a dead rubber or if you are trying to get your coach sacked.

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 15:30:00

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:46 am
tigersteve User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 557
Saddened! wrote:
Not particularly, it's the unfairness and unevenness of the competition in that only some games are televised and therefore the incompetent refereeing is filtered by another incompetent official using an incompetent sports broadcaster's footage. It's highly unlikely they would have had an angle to prove he was offside as they don't invest in the sport and don't have a wire cam and they would have sent it up as a try and awarded it anyway as there wasn't a certificate of proof from god that it wasn't a try. Their first try wasn't dubious, it was an out and out joke of a decision. Like the rest of our season, the refereeing going against us is a minor irritant, a scratch compared to the gaping wound in our souls that is this side and it's level of backbone.


Is that a bit like the try the other year (which was on Sky) that was offside and incorrectly given handing Saints the win at Cas?

You're right though, the referee was shocking.....allowing Grace to tap the ball on the 20 again after he'd already signaled play on. Not giving the 8 point try to Holmes for what can only be described as a clear attempt at a decapitation.

But no, you are right, the referee hammered Saints...
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 15:30:00

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:39 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3265
Saddened! wrote:

I've heard Luke Gale, Daryl Powell and a lot of their fans say that was their best win of the season. I doubt that personally. We've not won an away game in England since July 2016 from memory, 11 months ago in any competition (I've been to most and the last one I remember winning was Wigan in a dead rubber in the 8s last season). This is St Helens in name only, it's like playing last seasons Wakefield, you might lose at home to them if it's a dead rubber or if you are trying to get your coach sacked.



It was comfortably our best win of the season. The players we had either rested or injured today, plus 2 debutants, a winger playing his first game in SL in 14 months. 2 back rowers who's played a combined total of 4 games this year.JSL and Moors who couldn't come back on for the last 15 minutes against a saints side who've won their last 2, including beating hull fc at magic 45 0, had a 10 day rest. I get this Saints side aren't world beaters but to keep you to 0 in the second half was a big effort. I get that you ain't gonna say anything positive but for anyone associated with Cas, they would rank yesterday's win as right up there and rightfully so.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, Buggo, Kevs Head, Nothus, Roy Haggerty, scott-the-red, tigersteve, Towns88, vastman, wrencat1873 and 116 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,579,8561,80976,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM