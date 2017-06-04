jakeyg95 wrote: I imagine Saints fans would if he was offside .

Not particularly, it's the unfairness and unevenness of the competition in that only some games are televised and therefore the incompetent refereeing is filtered by another incompetent official using an incompetent sports broadcaster's footage. It's highly unlikely they would have had an angle to prove he was offside as they don't invest in the sport and don't have a wire cam and they would have sent it up as a try and awarded it anyway as there wasn't a certificate of proof from god that it wasn't a try. Their first try wasn't dubious, it was an out and out joke of a decision. Like the rest of our season, the refereeing going against us is a minor irritant, a scratch compared to the gaping wound in our souls that is this side and it's level of backbone.I've heard Luke Gale, Daryl Powell and a lot of their fans say that was their best win of the season. I doubt that personally. We've not won an away game in England since July 2016 from memory, 11 months ago in any competition (I've been to most and the last one I remember winning was Wigan in a dead rubber in the 8s last season). This is St Helens in name only, it's like playing last seasons Wakefield, you might lose at home to them if it's a dead rubber or if you are trying to get your coach sacked.