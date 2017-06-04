Probably the best game of rugby I've seen all season, the game had pretty much everything you could ask for in a quality game; a scoreline which kept flipping between the two teams, big tackles, amazing breaks, quality tries, sublime defence. Lots has been said of match officials lately, I thought he was excellent today, allowed the game to flow but pulled both teams back when needed, much has also been said about intensity following a busy weekend but this game was certainly not lacking in that, both teams gave it their all for the full 80 min. A true testament to depth of both of the squads when they can both run out against a top 4 side. The cup tie in a couple of weeks could potentially be the draw of the round