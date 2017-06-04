WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Wakefield Trinity - 15:00:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:30 am
GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Wakefield Trinity - 15:00:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 3:00 pm
Great first half by Wakey it looks. Were 16-0 up but gone in 16-6 at half time.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:31 pm
Strange game. Wakey went 16-0 up through a couple of breakaway tries (had way too much pace out wide) from Salford mistakes. We had plenty of first half ball in the Wakey 40 but due to a combination of excellent Wakey defence and some sloppy/lethargic attacking didn't get any points on the board until just before the hooter. Start of the 2nd half we then got a couple of quick tries and looked to have them on the rack but then lost momentum with a couple of silly mistakes and Wakey capitalised.

Whilst we got into a position to win the game we were far from our best. Got to give massive credit to Wakey tho,'fully exploited our lack of pace out wide and deserve far more credit than they've been getting this season. They're a very good, balanced team who have plenty of strength in depth and give them broken field and they'll cause serious damage with their pacey backs. Gonna be another tough slog in a couple of weeks and just hope we can reverse the result as, with the way some of the "big boys" are playing this season, this is a great chance for both teams to grab a trip to Wembley.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:42 pm
Strange game. Wakey went 16-0 up through a couple of breakaway tries (had way too much pace out wide) from Salford mistakes. We had plenty of first half ball in the Wakey 40 but due to a combination of excellent Wakey defence and some sloppy/lethargic attacking didn't get any points on the board until just before the hooter. Start of the 2nd half we then got a couple of quick tries and looked to have them on the rack but then lost momentum with a couple of silly mistakes and Wakey capitalised.

Whilst we got into a position to win the game we were far from our best. Got to give massive credit to Wakey tho,'fully exploited our lack of pace out wide and deserve far more credit than they've been getting this season. They're a very good, balanced team who have plenty of strength in depth and give them broken field and they'll cause serious damage with their pacey backs. Gonna be another tough slog in a couple of weeks and just hope we can reverse the result as, with the way some of the "big boys" are playing this season, this is a great chance for both teams to grab a trip to Wembley.


I thought Salford played pretty well to be honest, Wakey's defence was heroic at times in that first half keeping you out.

That period when Carney and the Beast came on and you were rolling all over us in 2nd half, I feared the worst but Trin kept with em and then won the arm wrestle at the end.

Great game of rugby
Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:57 pm
Salford played well and were on top for large parts of the game.
Trinity, who dont know when they are beaten, sneaked the game with 2 tries in the last 5 minutes.

A shame that more fans didn't make the effort but, for those who got off their backsides, what a great, roller coaster of a game.

Tough on Salford to lose but, what a win for Trinity.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:54 pm
On a week where many coaches have blamed the "intensity" of the BH programme for poor performances, I thought both teams gave an amazing effort of skill, passion and quality today - it was a cracking game, contributed to by 2 quality teams. Hats off!

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:06 am
Probably the best game of rugby I've seen all season, the game had pretty much everything you could ask for in a quality game; a scoreline which kept flipping between the two teams, big tackles, amazing breaks, quality tries, sublime defence. Lots has been said of match officials lately, I thought he was excellent today, allowed the game to flow but pulled both teams back when needed, much has also been said about intensity following a busy weekend but this game was certainly not lacking in that, both teams gave it their all for the full 80 min. A true testament to depth of both of the squads when they can both run out against a top 4 side. The cup tie in a couple of weeks could potentially be the draw of the round
