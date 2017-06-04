Strange game. Wakey went 16-0 up through a couple of breakaway tries (had way too much pace out wide) from Salford mistakes. We had plenty of first half ball in the Wakey 40 but due to a combination of excellent Wakey defence and some sloppy/lethargic attacking didn't get any points on the board until just before the hooter. Start of the 2nd half we then got a couple of quick tries and looked to have them on the rack but then lost momentum with a couple of silly mistakes and Wakey capitalised.



Whilst we got into a position to win the game we were far from our best. Got to give massive credit to Wakey tho,'fully exploited our lack of pace out wide and deserve far more credit than they've been getting this season. They're a very good, balanced team who have plenty of strength in depth and give them broken field and they'll cause serious damage with their pacey backs. Gonna be another tough slog in a couple of weeks and just hope we can reverse the result as, with the way some of the "big boys" are playing this season, this is a great chance for both teams to grab a trip to Wembley.