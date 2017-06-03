Been browsing Facebook tonight and came across two very unsavoury characters whilst reading the Wakefield Express page.
Both posting narrow minded and Xenophobic comments about immigration. I'm not going to name them but they're both Trinity supporters and one even had the club badge for a profile picture.
How do people feel that we have people like this supporting and representing our club on social media?
We call it the family game but with this type of ignorance attending, I've no desire to take my children anymore.
Completely ashamed that I'm associated with this filth.
Both posting narrow minded and Xenophobic comments about immigration. I'm not going to name them but they're both Trinity supporters and one even had the club badge for a profile picture.
How do people feel that we have people like this supporting and representing our club on social media?
We call it the family game but with this type of ignorance attending, I've no desire to take my children anymore.
Completely ashamed that I'm associated with this filth.