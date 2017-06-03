WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Embarrassment to the Club

Embarrassment to the Club

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:18 pm
PeterParker Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun May 07, 2017 1:56 pm
Posts: 2
Been browsing Facebook tonight and came across two very unsavoury characters whilst reading the Wakefield Express page.

Both posting narrow minded and Xenophobic comments about immigration. I'm not going to name them but they're both Trinity supporters and one even had the club badge for a profile picture.

How do people feel that we have people like this supporting and representing our club on social media?

We call it the family game but with this type of ignorance attending, I've no desire to take my children anymore.

Completely ashamed that I'm associated with this filth.

Re: Embarrassment to the Club

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:25 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 441
How is it anything to do with the club? Some Wakefield fans happen to be bigots, what does which rugby team they support have to do with that? Every single sports team in the world will have fans like that. Very strange conclusion to reach.

Re: Embarrassment to the Club

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:36 pm
PeterParker Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun May 07, 2017 1:56 pm
Posts: 2
Where in my post have I said it's the clubs fault?

It was just glaringly obvious that on the thread in question, three of the posters were xenophobic idiots and two happened to be Trinity supporters.

A lot of people from the city will read those views. It's not doing us a favour in attracting more fans to the games.

Re: Embarrassment to the Club

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:54 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9213
Location: wakefield
I don't like it but in any crowd you are going to get some.
We just need to make it clear it's not appropriate behaviour at Belle Vue.

Everywhere else it's between them and the police.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Users browsing this forum: PopTart and 58 guests

