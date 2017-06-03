Post a reply 4 posts Page 1 of 1

Been browsing Facebook tonight and came across two very unsavoury characters whilst reading the Wakefield Express page.



Both posting narrow minded and Xenophobic comments about immigration. I'm not going to name them but they're both Trinity supporters and one even had the club badge for a profile picture.



How do people feel that we have people like this supporting and representing our club on social media?



We call it the family game but with this type of ignorance attending, I've no desire to take my children anymore.



Where in my post have I said it's the clubs fault?



It was just glaringly obvious that on the thread in question, three of the posters were xenophobic idiots and two happened to be Trinity supporters.



I don't like it but in any crowd you are going to get some.

We just need to make it clear it's not appropriate behaviour at Belle Vue.



