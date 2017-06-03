WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - U19's squeezed out by Rhinos

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity U19's squeezed out by Rhinos

 
Post a reply

U19's squeezed out by Rhinos

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:59 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8040
An entertaining game at BV today saw our 19's squeezed out by Leeds 30 - 28, after leading 24 12 at the break.
Completion wasn't good in the second half and a few decisions went against Trinity.
Some good performances in there though and ultimately, too many errors and penalties against us after the break cost the game.

Re: U19's squeezed out by Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:46 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25816
Location: Poodle Power!
wrencat1873 wrote:
An entertaining game at BV today saw our 19's squeezed out by Leeds 30 - 28, after leading 24 12 at the break.
Completion wasn't good in the second half and a few decisions went against Trinity.
Some good performances in there though and ultimately, too many errors and penalties against us after the break cost the game.


I have a feeling with our current U19s will not win much as a team but will yield our best crop of youngsters ever.

For me academy rugby is all about potential rather than trophy winning and I see upwards of half a dozen potential future pros in that lot and a couple who may surprise - looks good to me.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: U19's squeezed out by Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:13 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8040
vastman wrote:
I have a feeling with our current U19s will not win much as a team but will yield our best crop of youngsters ever.

For me academy rugby is all about potential rather than trophy winning and I see upwards of half a dozen potential future pros in that lot and a couple who may surprise - looks good to me.


There were certainly some decent prospects in there.
As you say, it's all about individual development, in a professional set up.
Although we all want to watch a winning team and they were unlucky yesterday, it's far more important to find the future stars bring them on at their own pace.

At that age there is always the mix of young lads and "blokes" but, there was some good stuff.
A couple of short side plays brought us some joy in the first half.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, coco the fullback, dboy, desmond decker, eric35, Five and last, normycat, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Telboy, Trinity1315, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 178 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,578,9451,54676,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
v
CATALANS  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM