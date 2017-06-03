vastman wrote: I have a feeling with our current U19s will not win much as a team but will yield our best crop of youngsters ever.



For me academy rugby is all about potential rather than trophy winning and I see upwards of half a dozen potential future pros in that lot and a couple who may surprise - looks good to me.

There were certainly some decent prospects in there.As you say, it's all about individual development, in a professional set up.Although we all want to watch a winning team and they were unlucky yesterday, it's far more important to find the future stars bring them on at their own pace.At that age there is always the mix of young lads and "blokes" but, there was some good stuff.A couple of short side plays brought us some joy in the first half.