Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:59 pm
An entertaining game at BV today saw our 19's squeezed out by Leeds 30 - 28, after leading 24 12 at the break.
Completion wasn't good in the second half and a few decisions went against Trinity.
Some good performances in there though and ultimately, too many errors and penalties against us after the break cost the game.

