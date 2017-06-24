WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:09 pm
caslad75
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 414
Location: derbyshire
cas all the way wrote:
Wigan will be all in on the CC now and will probably win it too

Not sure how people can say Wigan can't make top 4. They are 4 wins behind with 11 to play. Going off that same number Cas are also 4 wins ahead of Hull so have already won the LLS no?


Correct. I will never write Wigan off until it is mathematically impossible for them to get into the 4.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:46 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17902
Location: Back in Hull.
Probably done now, as think Warrington need to win all 4 of their games now, which based on their form is pretty unlikely.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:03 pm
The Horses Mouth
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 05, 2013 11:47 am
Posts: 149
Location: Back Of The Stables Behind Naughton Park.
Wire could still possibly only need to win two games to make the top 8, so long as one of the wins is against Wigan.

We, Widnes, could have a big say in who gets 8th spot as we have to play Wigan, Wire and Hudds in the final four rounds.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:03 pm
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 338
Warrington currently need to win 2 games more than Wigan/Hudds win from the remaining 4 games to make the top 8.
Catalans need to win 3 more than Wigan/Hudds/Warrington to make top 8
Widnes/Leigh would need to win 4 games more than Wigan/Hudds/Warrington/Catalans to make the top 8

I think it's a step too far for the current bottom 3, but Warringon could still sneak into the top 8 by replacing Wigan or possibly Hudds (Hudds currently have better points difference)
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:47 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5964
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Dave K. wrote:
Probably done now, as think Warrington need to win all 4 of their games now, which based on their form is pretty unlikely.


Indeed Dave, no way will they beat the mighty Leigh in their next home game.... :D
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:09 am
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1590
Salford, Wakefield & Wigan home wins & an away win for Leigh next week & it's all on down the shabby end !

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:56 am
Gallanteer
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 725
Catalans are done. Most players give a big positive reaction when they get a new coach. That's McBanana for you.

In other news, if Rovers beat London on Sunday, we have won the league, barring a collapse of our points difference to Feath. Then the next even harder task awaits...
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:02 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8196
Gallanteer wrote:
Catalans are done. Most players give a big positive reaction when they get a new coach. That's McBanana for you.

In other news, if Rovers beat London on Sunday, we have won the league, barring a collapse of our points difference to Feath. Then the next even harder task awaits...


With Leigh strengthening their squad, it might be Widnes in the MPG

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:08 am
Sadfish
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20334
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
It is a very interesting league this year, very exciting.
Image
