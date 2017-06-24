cas all the way wrote:
Wigan will be all in on the CC now and will probably win it too
Not sure how people can say Wigan can't make top 4. They are 4 wins behind with 11 to play. Going off that same number Cas are also 4 wins ahead of Hull so have already won the LLS no?
Correct. I will never write Wigan off until it is mathematically impossible for them to get into the 4.