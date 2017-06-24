WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualification for the 8s

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Qualification for the 8s

 
Post a reply

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:09 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 414
Location: derbyshire
cas all the way wrote:
Wigan will be all in on the CC now and will probably win it too

Not sure how people can say Wigan can't make top 4. They are 4 wins behind with 11 to play. Going off that same number Cas are also 4 wins ahead of Hull so have already won the LLS no?


Correct. I will never write Wigan off until it is mathematically impossible for them to get into the 4.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:46 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17896
Location: Back in Hull.
Probably done now, as think Warrington need to win all 4 of their games now, which based on their form is pretty unlikely.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:03 pm
The Horses Mouth User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 05, 2013 11:47 am
Posts: 149
Location: Back Of The Stables Behind Naughton Park.
Wire could still possibly only need to win two games to make the top 8, so long as one of the wins is against Wigan.

We, Widnes, could have a big say in who gets 8th spot as we have to play Wigan, Wire and Hudds in the final four rounds.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Charlie Sheen, Saddened!, Smith's Brolly, The Horses Mouth, wrencat1873 and 79 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,4321,12176,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM