Cokey wrote: I don't need to rethink anything off one performance. We will be ready......will you?

From what i've seen this season, I think Hull KR and Leigh have 1 thing in common. That is that neither can back up after an intense game. Going into the 8s Leigh obviously have the advantage as the SL team.I wont change my prediction from the beginning of the season. I still think Hull KR will not get promoted.