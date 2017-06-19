wrencat1873 wrote: Jean, there wont be any 2 clubs "relegated" from SL this season.

KR will have a really good chance to come straight back up but, unless the SL clubs implode, there wont be another club coming up.

KR are not a "given" but, they look most likely.

If HKR have a slim chance then I think you have to give London the same slim chance, they are going very well right now and seem to be gathering momentum at the right time, (arguably a little early) I think I agree that 2 SL teams dropping down is highly unlikely so maybe KR or London with a slim chance of promotion for me. At the risk of stating the bleedin' obvious Widnes or Leigh most at risk. (Langi won't get Leigh out of bottom 4 but may be a big help in the M8s')As for the top...I'm gonna plump for Cas - Hull Grand final