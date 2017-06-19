WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:07 pm
Gallanteer
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 723
Cokey wrote:
Leigh will be more than ready for the 8s ............... Will you?


I think so, but who knows?

Widnes are the team that deserves to go down. Your team as an unknown quantity. You haven't approached the mid 8s from a relegation perspective as we haven't from promotion. Catalans are probably staring down the barrel more than Leigh. Mcbanana isn't the answer.

Ultimately I don't care how we get promoted in terms of the team going down. That said, if we simply swap over again, is tge mid 8s then classed as a failure?
Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:09 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12869
Location: Huddersfield
giants hit with a glut of injuries again! just when we thought we had got over those worries :roll:

possible 7 out for fridays game v wigan.
Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:11 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10323
brearley84 wrote:
giants hit with a glut of injuries again! just when we thought we had got over those worries :roll:

possible 7 out for fridays game v wigan.



mamo will be the biggest loss surely?

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:26 pm
Salford red all over
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2912
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
brearley84 wrote:
giants hit with a glut of injuries again! just when we thought we had got over those worries :roll:

possible 7 out for fridays game v wigan.


You'll be reet Wigan will wrap all their assets up in cotton wool and put them back in the box until the semi final.
Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:06 pm
Printer
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 430
Widnes are looking pretty good ATM, too late to avoid the Middle 8's but they could jump a couple of places and get the 4 home games and more favourable fixtures. The loser of Wire vs Catalans on Saturday might be in a spot of trouble.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:00 pm
Gallanteer
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 723
Cokey wrote:
Leigh will be more than ready for the 8s ............... Will you?


On tonight's performance you may need to rethink this comment.
Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:06 pm
The Horses Mouth
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 05, 2013 11:47 am
Posts: 148
Location: Back Of The Stables Behind Naughton Park.
Gallanteer wrote:

Widnes are the team that deserves to go down. Your team as an unknown quantity. You haven't approached the mid 8s from a relegation perspective as we haven't from promotion.


You also need to rethink yours.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 7:42 am
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5367
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Gallanteer wrote:
On tonight's performance you may need to rethink this comment.


Watch this space :wink: :wink:
Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:00 am
Gallanteer
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 723
The Horses Mouth wrote:
You also need to rethink yours.


Maybe, although both Leigh and Widnes look rubbish when they play anyone else.

Whether Rovers or any other top 4 champ team can beat them in the 8s remains to be seen.
Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:34 am
Chuzz

Joined: Thu Apr 06, 2017 9:07 am
Posts: 7
wrencat1873 wrote:
Jean, there wont be any 2 clubs "relegated" from SL this season.
KR will have a really good chance to come straight back up but, unless the SL clubs implode, there wont be another club coming up.
KR are not a "given" but, they look most likely.


If HKR have a slim chance then I think you have to give London the same slim chance, they are going very well right now and seem to be gathering momentum at the right time, (arguably a little early) I think I agree that 2 SL teams dropping down is highly unlikely so maybe KR or London with a slim chance of promotion for me. At the risk of stating the bleedin' obvious Widnes or Leigh most at risk. (Langi won't get Leigh out of bottom 4 but may be a big help in the M8s')
As for the top...I'm gonna plump for Cas - Hull Grand final
