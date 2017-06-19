Cokey wrote: Leigh will be more than ready for the 8s ............... Will you?

I think so, but who knows?Widnes are the team that deserves to go down. Your team as an unknown quantity. You haven't approached the mid 8s from a relegation perspective as we haven't from promotion. Catalans are probably staring down the barrel more than Leigh. Mcbanana isn't the answer.Ultimately I don't care how we get promoted in terms of the team going down. That said, if we simply swap over again, is tge mid 8s then classed as a failure?