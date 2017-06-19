WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualification for the 8s

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Qualification for the 8s

 
Post a reply

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:07 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 721
Cokey wrote:
Leigh will be more than ready for the 8s ............... Will you?


I think so, but who knows?

Widnes are the team that deserves to go down. Your team as an unknown quantity. You haven't approached the mid 8s from a relegation perspective as we haven't from promotion. Catalans are probably staring down the barrel more than Leigh. Mcbanana isn't the answer.

Ultimately I don't care how we get promoted in terms of the team going down. That said, if we simply swap over again, is tge mid 8s then classed as a failure?
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:09 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12857
Location: Huddersfield
giants hit with a glut of injuries again! just when we thought we had got over those worries :roll:

possible 7 out for fridays game v wigan.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:11 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10295
brearley84 wrote:
giants hit with a glut of injuries again! just when we thought we had got over those worries :roll:

possible 7 out for fridays game v wigan.



mamo will be the biggest loss surely?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, CM Punk, dickie mint, Gallanteer, HXSparky, JEAN CAPDOUZE, LeythIg, NickyKiss, PrinterThe, Seventies red, Wigg'n, Wildthing, wire-quin and 162 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,3862,02176,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM