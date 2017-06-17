Nah I think they've left too much to do. Need at least 10 wins from 12 and they won't be any higher than 6th by the split so will have a tougher fixture list with more away fixtures than home ones. Whilst they won yesterday it was a scrappy performance (from both teams) so they've still got a way to go to find the form to go on a big winning run and their next league game is vs Hudds away and on current form you'd have to go for Hudds.
Think Wigan will do enough to make the top 8 but will still be comfortably off the top 4 so they'll throw all their eggs into the challenge cup basket and save their big guns for the semi and potential final.
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm Posts: 5875 Location: Still at the top
On form, Cas Salford & Leeds and nailed on for the top 4, leaving the rest to scrap for 4th. A lot can change in the Super 8's though with most games being '4 pointers'. It's set up to be very exciting.
21 - 19 - 4
Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions
On form, Cas Salford & Leeds and nailed on for the top 4, leaving the rest to scrap for 4th. A lot can change in the Super 8's though with most games being '4 pointers'. It's set up to be very exciting.
Think you are right there But before the quarter final We were as just in form has the rest of you, It's all IF'S & But's but if we have had our first team playing you in the quarters it may have been a little bit different, All of the quarter final teams bar us were nearly at full strength so if we can get some body's back where capable of mixing it up in the 8's.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.