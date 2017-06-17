Biff Tannen wrote: I still think they will get there.

Nah I think they've left too much to do. Need at least 10 wins from 12 and they won't be any higher than 6th by the split so will have a tougher fixture list with more away fixtures than home ones. Whilst they won yesterday it was a scrappy performance (from both teams) so they've still got a way to go to find the form to go on a big winning run and their next league game is vs Hudds away and on current form you'd have to go for Hudds.Think Wigan will do enough to make the top 8 but will still be comfortably off the top 4 so they'll throw all their eggs into the challenge cup basket and save their big guns for the semi and potential final.