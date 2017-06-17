Biff Tannen wrote:
I still think they will get there.
Nah I think they've left too much to do. Need at least 10 wins from 12 and they won't be any higher than 6th by the split so will have a tougher fixture list with more away fixtures than home ones. Whilst they won yesterday it was a scrappy performance (from both teams) so they've still got a way to go to find the form to go on a big winning run and their next league game is vs Hudds away and on current form you'd have to go for Hudds.
Think Wigan will do enough to make the top 8 but will still be comfortably off the top 4 so they'll throw all their eggs into the challenge cup basket and save their big guns for the semi and potential final.