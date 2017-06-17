WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 1:46 pm
Looking at the players in the line up today that Wigan are getting back, I'm still not writing them off making the 4

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:10 pm
Lovely Swan dive from Tomkins - he's back.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:25 pm
Willzay wrote:
Lovely Swan dive from Tomkins - he's back.


If the RFL are being consistent (are they ever though!) then Ratchford should get charged for that. Can't see any difference between that and Actons trip on Marshall last week

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:54 pm
caslad75 wrote:
If the RFL are being consistent (are they ever though!) then Ratchford should get charged for that. Can't see any difference between that and Actons trip on Marshall last week


It should have been a yellow all day long, mind you it didn't matter in the end.
Great finish for the neutral though !
