Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:28 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7691
DGM wrote:
The top5 have all cemented their top8 spot.

Leigh & Widnes I think are already confined to bottom 4.

Wigan & Saints could potentially get dragged into the dog fight, but I think they should be ok with their current 3 & 4 point gap to 9th.


That leaves three sides battling for 8th:
Catalans have: Hudds (H), Wire (A), Leigh (H), Wigan (H), Saints (A), Cas (H).
Hudds: Catalans (A), Saints (H), Wigan (H), Salford (A), Widnes (H), Leigh (H), Hull (A).
Warrington: Cas (A), Catalans (H), Wakey (A), Leigh (H), Wigan (A), Widnes (H).

Really difficult one to call.


Wigan definitely dragged into the frame now:

Wigan - Huddersfield A, Widnes A, Catalan A, Warrington H, Leeds H.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:27 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6012
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Frosties. wrote:
Wigan definitely dragged into the frame now:

Wigan - Huddersfield A, Widnes A, Catalan A, Warrington H, Leeds H.


the huddersfield v wigan game looking very important now
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:01 am
Early Bath
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2005 10:53 pm
Posts: 2903
Location: Lymm
Wigan now play Widnes at home

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:11 am
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3291
Wigan will be fine , got some bodies back this weekend. They will comfortably make the 8 but have some real work to do to make top 4 during the super 8s
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:53 am
PrinterThe
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 384
Early Bath wrote:
Wigan now play Widnes at home


Bloody lucky for Wigan that they didn't face a points deduction or forfeit the two league points when they cancelled the original Widnes game at late notice otherwise could really be in a mess wrt the bottom 4.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:40 am
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5399
PrinterThe wrote:
Bloody lucky for Wigan that they didn't face a points deduction or forfeit the two league points when they cancelled the original Widnes game at late notice otherwise could really be in a mess wrt the bottom 4.


According to The RFL it's STILL under investigation. Unbelievable really considering it was 4 months ago.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:51 am
PrinterThe
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 384
Wigg'n wrote:
According to The RFL it's STILL under investigation. Unbelievable really considering it was 4 months ago.


It's the RFL so maybe a little believable, probably end up with a slap on the wrist fine.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:07 am
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14667
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Don't think the Giants did their top 8 prospects any harm last night, it's gonna be tight but we're on a roll now.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:47 am
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12846
Location: Huddersfield
giants points difference is like another win.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:15 am
caslad75
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 404
Location: derbyshire
Towns88 wrote:
Wigan will be fine , got some bodies back this weekend. They will comfortably make the 8 but have some real work to do to make top 4 during the super 8s


Agreed Towns, I also think Huddersfield will be fine now. Can't see the bottom 4 changing now to be honest
