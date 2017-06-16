|
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7691
|
DGM wrote:
The top5 have all cemented their top8 spot.
Leigh & Widnes I think are already confined to bottom 4.
Wigan & Saints could potentially get dragged into the dog fight, but I think they should be ok with their current 3 & 4 point gap to 9th.
That leaves three sides battling for 8th:
Catalans have: Hudds (H), Wire (A), Leigh (H), Wigan (H), Saints (A), Cas (H).
Hudds: Catalans (A), Saints (H), Wigan (H), Salford (A), Widnes (H), Leigh (H), Hull (A).
Warrington: Cas (A), Catalans (H), Wakey (A), Leigh (H), Wigan (A), Widnes (H).
Really difficult one to call.
Wigan definitely dragged into the frame now:
Wigan - Huddersfield A, Widnes A, Catalan A, Warrington H, Leeds H.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:27 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6012
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
|
Frosties. wrote:
Wigan definitely dragged into the frame now:
Wigan - Huddersfield A, Widnes A, Catalan A, Warrington H, Leeds H.
the huddersfield v wigan game looking very important now
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:01 am
|
Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2005 10:53 pm
Posts: 2903
Location: Lymm
|
Wigan now play Widnes at home
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:11 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3291
|
Wigan will be fine , got some bodies back this weekend. They will comfortably make the 8 but have some real work to do to make top 4 during the super 8s
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:53 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 384
|
Early Bath wrote:
Wigan now play Widnes at home
Bloody lucky for Wigan that they didn't face a points deduction or forfeit the two league points when they cancelled the original Widnes game at late notice otherwise could really be in a mess wrt the bottom 4.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:40 am
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5399
|
PrinterThe wrote:
Bloody lucky for Wigan that they didn't face a points deduction or forfeit the two league points when they cancelled the original Widnes game at late notice otherwise could really be in a mess wrt the bottom 4.
According to The RFL it's STILL under investigation. Unbelievable really considering it was 4 months ago.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:51 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 384
|
Wigg'n wrote:
According to The RFL it's STILL under investigation. Unbelievable really considering it was 4 months ago.
It's the RFL so maybe a little believable, probably end up with a slap on the wrist fine.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:07 am
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm Posts:
14664 Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
Don't think the Giants did their top 8 prospects any harm last night, it's gonna be tight but we're on a roll now.
|
