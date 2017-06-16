DGM wrote:
The top5 have all cemented their top8 spot.
Leigh & Widnes I think are already confined to bottom 4.
Wigan & Saints could potentially get dragged into the dog fight, but I think they should be ok with their current 3 & 4 point gap to 9th.
That leaves three sides battling for 8th:
Catalans have: Hudds (H), Wire (A), Leigh (H), Wigan (H), Saints (A), Cas (H).
Hudds: Catalans (A), Saints (H), Wigan (H), Salford (A), Widnes (H), Leigh (H), Hull (A).
Warrington: Cas (A), Catalans (H), Wakey (A), Leigh (H), Wigan (A), Widnes (H).
Really difficult one to call.
Wigan definitely dragged into the frame now:
Wigan - Huddersfield A, Widnes A, Catalan A, Warrington H, Leeds H.