DGM wrote:

The top5 have all cemented their top8 spot.



Leigh & Widnes I think are already confined to bottom 4.



Wigan & Saints could potentially get dragged into the dog fight, but I think they should be ok with their current 3 & 4 point gap to 9th.





That leaves three sides battling for 8th:

Catalans have: Hudds (H), Wire (A), Leigh (H), Wigan (H), Saints (A), Cas (H).

Hudds: Catalans (A), Saints (H), Wigan (H), Salford (A), Widnes (H), Leigh (H), Hull (A).

Warrington: Cas (A), Catalans (H), Wakey (A), Leigh (H), Wigan (A), Widnes (H).



Really difficult one to call.