Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:28 pm
DGM wrote:
The top5 have all cemented their top8 spot.

Leigh & Widnes I think are already confined to bottom 4.

Wigan & Saints could potentially get dragged into the dog fight, but I think they should be ok with their current 3 & 4 point gap to 9th.


That leaves three sides battling for 8th:
Catalans have: Hudds (H), Wire (A), Leigh (H), Wigan (H), Saints (A), Cas (H).
Hudds: Catalans (A), Saints (H), Wigan (H), Salford (A), Widnes (H), Leigh (H), Hull (A).
Warrington: Cas (A), Catalans (H), Wakey (A), Leigh (H), Wigan (A), Widnes (H).

Really difficult one to call.


Wigan definitely dragged into the frame now:

Wigan - Huddersfield A, Widnes A, Catalan A, Warrington H, Leeds H.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:27 pm
Frosties. wrote:
Wigan definitely dragged into the frame now:

Wigan - Huddersfield A, Widnes A, Catalan A, Warrington H, Leeds H.


the huddersfield v wigan game looking very important now
The referee's indecision is final
