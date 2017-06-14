WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualification for the 8s

Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:17 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
I like how Wakefield being 5th after half a season is now somehow an existential threat to the leeds/wigan/saints hegemony


For people who want an end to the chippy responses on this thread - there's a determined effort to continue in that vein.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:21 pm
As we have discovered whether or not such comments are made, the chippy ones will be chippy. We are sadly helpless to cure or curb their chippiness.

We can mock their ridiculousness though. It seems a victimless crime.
Re: Qualification for the 8s

Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:21 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
So why are more players picking up injuries ?

I'd say a combination of a few factors:
- players getting bigger, stronger, faster. Puts more pressure and higher impacts on opposing players but also puts more pressure on players own joints/ligaments etc
- more focus on the play the ball and the evolution of tackle/wrestling techniques to involve more and more bending and twisting of the ball carrier
- the increased quality of "smaller" clubs meaning there are fewer and fewer "easy" games
- a small player pool and no NRL style reserves/feeder system means less chance to rest players
- a significantly longer season than the NRL

Just my opinion but I think all those combined are why we have so many injuries.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:48 pm
Him wrote:
I'd say a combination of a few factors:
- players getting bigger, stronger, faster. Puts more pressure and higher impacts on opposing players but also puts more pressure on players own joints/ligaments etc
- more focus on the play the ball and the evolution of tackle/wrestling techniques to involve more and more bending and twisting of the ball carrier
- the increased quality of "smaller" clubs meaning there are fewer and fewer "easy" games
- a small player pool and no NRL style reserves/feeder system means less chance to rest players
- a significantly longer season than the NRL

Just my opinion but I think all those combined are why we have so many injuries.


All fair shouts.

If they haven't already (yeah, I know), the RFL should be conducting an investigation into the types of injuries sustained and the causes of them., with a view to see what can be done to reduce numbers.

Superleague needs it's best players playing matches. Sponsorship, media attention, attendances are all effected by games played at a poorer standard.

I don't watch enough NRL to comment, but what is the scale of injuries like there? If it's a similar amount, then maybe that points to wider issues in the laws of the game & interpretation of those laws/how the game is played, or if they see substantially less injuries, it could point to an issue with more games, double-weekends, possibly sports science, player pool etc.
Re: Qualification for the 8s

Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:16 am
SmokeyTA wrote:
I like how Wakefield being 5th after half a season is now somehow an existential threat to the leeds/wigan/saints hegemony


No ones said that have they ya daft get.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:27 am
Perhaps you missed this.

vastman wrote:
About the same time other clubs started to threaten the Leeds/Wigan and Saints dominance - it's a handy way to deflect the fact that your particular team isn't as good as it used to be.

Just wait until its a 123 with the above teams and all will be well again.
.



Happy to help
Re: Qualification for the 8s

Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:07 pm
DGM wrote:
All fair shouts.

If they haven't already (yeah, I know), the RFL should be conducting an investigation into the types of injuries sustained and the causes of them., with a view to see what can be done to reduce numbers.

Superleague needs it's best players playing matches. Sponsorship, media attention, attendances are all effected by games played at a poorer standard.

I don't watch enough NRL to comment, but what is the scale of injuries like there? If it's a similar amount, then maybe that points to wider issues in the laws of the game & interpretation of those laws/how the game is played, or if they see substantially less injuries, it could point to an issue with more games, double-weekends, possibly sports science, player pool etc.


Players work out in the gym a hell of a lot these days, far more than they did pre SL. Constant stretching and hammering of the muscle then all these slabs of muscle are running at each other 100mph every week, sometimes twice in four days recently it stands to reason to me that more injuries will happen. Not sure really what can be done apart from reducing games and doing away with the silly two game weekends.
