I'd say a combination of a few factors:
- players getting bigger, stronger, faster. Puts more pressure and higher impacts on opposing players but also puts more pressure on players own joints/ligaments etc
- more focus on the play the ball and the evolution of tackle/wrestling techniques to involve more and more bending and twisting of the ball carrier
- the increased quality of "smaller" clubs meaning there are fewer and fewer "easy" games
- a small player pool and no NRL style reserves/feeder system means less chance to rest players
- a significantly longer season than the NRL
Just my opinion but I think all those combined are why we have so many injuries.
All fair shouts.
If they haven't already (yeah, I know), the RFL should be conducting an investigation into the types of injuries sustained and the causes of them., with a view to see what can be done to reduce numbers.
Superleague needs it's best players playing matches. Sponsorship, media attention, attendances are all effected by games played at a poorer standard.
I don't watch enough NRL to comment, but what is the scale of injuries like there? If it's a similar amount, then maybe that points to wider issues in the laws of the game & interpretation of those laws/how the game is played, or if they see substantially less injuries, it could point to an issue with more games, double-weekends, possibly sports science, player pool etc.
