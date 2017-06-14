GUBRATS wrote: So why are more players picking up injuries ?

I'd say a combination of a few factors:- players getting bigger, stronger, faster. Puts more pressure and higher impacts on opposing players but also puts more pressure on players own joints/ligaments etc- more focus on the play the ball and the evolution of tackle/wrestling techniques to involve more and more bending and twisting of the ball carrier- the increased quality of "smaller" clubs meaning there are fewer and fewer "easy" games- a small player pool and no NRL style reserves/feeder system means less chance to rest players- a significantly longer season than the NRLJust my opinion but I think all those combined are why we have so many injuries.