Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:14 am
Cas Till I Die
Im a cas fan and agree the standard has dropped, as I have said that's more to do with the top clubs failing to maintain there own playing standards rather than super league as a whole.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:15 am
Code13
So when did the decline begin?

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:32 am
PrinterThe
Willzay wrote:
LOL I'm surprised it took you that long since it's the only thing you can bring to a debate.


Hardly as you should be able to see above from a previous post actually on topic. All this chip on the shoulder stuff really is as tedious as when Eddie Hemings constantly drones on about injuries during a match.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:34 am
PrinterThe
bren2k wrote:
Too many games in a season - including two ridiculously congested periods - and a failure to manage the evolution of how the game is played.


Too many games is a reason but also some teams whether this year or previous have had big injury lists within 4/5 weeks of the season starting so can't all be down to number of games played.
Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:45 am
vastman
Code13 wrote:
So when did the decline begin?


About the same time other clubs started to threaten the Leeds/Wigan and Saints dominance - it's a handy way to deflect the fact that your particular team isn't as good as it used to be.

Just wait until its a 123 with the above teams and all will be well again.

Just read Smokey TA post (any of them) and you'll see the mentality.
Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:53 am
Wigg'n
Code13 wrote:
So when did the decline begin?


Which year did Huddersfield finish top again?

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:54 am
bren2k
PrinterThe wrote:
Too many games is a reason but also some teams whether this year or previous have had big injury lists within 4/5 weeks of the season starting so can't all be down to number of games played.


I didn't say it was all down to that; I also said that the game has been allowed to evolve in such a way that in my view, makes player injuries more likely.

There could also be an issue for some clubs in terms of how they train, and what conditioning/rehab they have in place - but I'm not party to what goes on behind closed doors, so I can't comment on that, apart from to speculate, which doesn't seem helpful.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:55 am
Medical teams and diagnosis in general is also a lot better now as well as the care of players is now far greater than it was 10 years ago.
